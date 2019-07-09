Altimeter Capital Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Boosted by $2.18 Million; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Lifted Position by $1.27 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 14,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 88,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 208,917 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 18/04/2018 – RIKSBANK TO CONDUCT AUCTIONS PROVIDED THAT NASDAQ ISSUES SOLVED; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Arrival of Aurora’s Cannabis Material at Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 31.11 Points (0.42%); 11/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 25.27 Points (0.36%); 18/05/2018 – Estre Ambiental Announces Receipt of a NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 26/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 114.94 Points (1.64%); 13/04/2018 – MabVax Therapeutics Receives Continued Listing Deficiency Notice for Nasdaq’s Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirements; 04/05/2018 – Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 million, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $168.9. About 10.52M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $993,517 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 28,318 shares to 114,712 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,019 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).