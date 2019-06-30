Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $30.78 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Boosted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position by $547,860; Stock Value Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 49,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 1.84 million shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 14,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,620 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).