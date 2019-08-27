Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $27.71 Million as Shares Rose; Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Jump Trading Upped Its Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 590,859 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,943 shares. Crosslink Cap Inc stated it has 3.84% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd holds 0.37% or 3,802 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 303,067 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 21,700 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 11,973 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 106,821 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has 13,459 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 15,423 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 568 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.03% or 6,704 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Element Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst who is predicting ‘Lehman-like’ drop – CNBC” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.