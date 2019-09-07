Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $44.50 Million; 58 Com (WUBA) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 398,217 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86M shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $341.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

