Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE); Olstein Capital Management LP Holding in Blue Bird (HCAC) Has Upped by $788,000 as Share Price Were Volatile

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 49,250 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 77,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 4,732 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86 million shares as the company's stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 1.61M shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8,500 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Pricing of $261000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire" on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq" published on June 22, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: "Houston blank check company makes acquisition deal – Houston Business Journal" on April 04, 2016. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Completes $175 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 28, 2015.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al has 0.17% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 18,750 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 7,135 shares in its portfolio. 2,748 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Etrade Mngmt Llc reported 19,854 shares. M&T Comml Bank owns 69,612 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 7,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 4,129 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 65,255 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 833,521 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.10M shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3 Great Tech Blue Chip Buys – Seeking Alpha" on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Booking Holdings and Expedia Are Both Growing Steadily, But In Very Different Ways – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "3 Things Trivago Management Wants You to Know – Nasdaq" published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 28, 2019.