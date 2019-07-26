Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.73 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,078 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 87,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.61. About 817,551 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 million, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 14.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 17 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 146,264 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 186,751 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 11,139 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 134,283 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 3,069 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,946 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,506 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 8,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,470 shares. Boothbay Fund holds 0.05% or 3,026 shares.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 54.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Jill Inc by 270,000 shares to 779,376 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 61,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).