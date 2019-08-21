Altimeter Capital Management LP Decreased Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $27.71 Million as Shares Rose; Glazer Capital Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Upped by $2.55 Million as Stock Rose

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 234,606 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $58.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 18,243 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Paloma holds 11,300 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 41,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Champlain Invest Prns Limited Liability, a Us-based fund reported 387,455 shares. Seatown Pte has 60,510 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 967,818 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). South State has invested 0.6% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,021 shares. 52 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.09% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Doing The Impossible’: FREÄ NAN Leverages AI, Small Data To Produce Trading Insights – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Axos Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 146,656 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 30,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,431 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 139,533 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 8,574 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 20,073 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 23,263 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 3,616 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.08 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com reported 83,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 35,852 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,700 shares. Glazer Cap Lc invested in 364,283 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 66,895 shares. 92,420 are held by D E Shaw Company.