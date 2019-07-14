Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) as Share Price Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Has Upped by $1.05 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 67,552 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

