Altimeter Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Segall Bryant & Hamill Maintains Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 318,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.78 million, up from 314,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 359,500 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 84,434 shares to 250,748 shares, valued at $45.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 33,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,889 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

