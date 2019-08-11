Altimeter Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Holding by $339,416

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 441,864 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati holds 1.43M shares or 4.74% of its portfolio. 12,839 are owned by Noesis Capital Mangement. Invest Counsel stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advsrs has 36,228 shares. Golub Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 394,746 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 48,668 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Lyons Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sns Fincl Group Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,844 shares. Virginia-based Old Dominion has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.68% or 100,181 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco Bankshares N Y reported 22,478 shares stake. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 17,670 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62M shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,533 are held by Leavell Inv Mngmt. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1,500 shares. Aperio Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 61,011 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 4,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 7,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.04% or 1,546 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 17 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 112,103 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg reported 80,081 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 12,551 were accumulated by Putnam Limited Liability. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 2.51% or 222,610 shares in its portfolio. Investment Wi holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 18,806 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

