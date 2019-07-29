Altimeter Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Dodge & Cox Has Increased Holding in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) as Market Valuation Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 26,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.80 million, up from 8.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 1.11M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Il reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Capital Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 75,084 shares. Adirondack Research And Inc stated it has 5,005 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Company reported 652,121 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 6.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 15.79M shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.59% or 34,500 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 168,936 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd invested in 1.51% or 28,449 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Invest Strategies has invested 7.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 11,108 shares stake. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore stated it has 3,437 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $415.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Freeport-McMoRan, Snap, Maxim Integrated Products, Simon Property Group, Golden Ocean Group, and Federated Investors â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 14,210 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares with value of $802,297 were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R. On Monday, February 4 DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,000 shares.