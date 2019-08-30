Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Telecom Services – Domestic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. 24 2.48 N/A 0.17 148.33 Pareteum Corporation 4 3.07 N/A -0.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4% Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3%

The current Quick Ratio of Altice USA Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Pareteum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Pareteum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altice USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Pareteum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Altice USA Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 10.84%.

Altice USA Inc. and Pareteum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 33.2%. About 0.5% of Altice USA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23% Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1%

For the past year Altice USA Inc. was less bullish than Pareteum Corporation.

Altice USA Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pareteum Corporation.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.