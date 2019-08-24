Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reaches $27.45 52-Week High; Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Unisys (UIS) Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Unisys Corp (UIS) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock rose 10.82%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 575,813 shares with $6.72M value, down from 630,813 last quarter. Unisys Corp now has $371.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 1.90M shares traded or 139.79% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.37 target or 7.00% above today’s $27.45 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.92 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $29.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.60 billion more. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.76 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 57.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 05/04/2018 – Altice USA Unveils a4 to Deliver Simplified Multiscreen Advertising and Data Solutions Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Altice Luxembourg Sr Secured Notes To ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – Altice 4Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises; 12/03/2018 – Tofane Global in Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire Altice International Wholesale from Altice NV; 09/05/2018 – Altice 1Q Rev $2.33B; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 12/03/2018 – REG-Altice NV: Altice Enters Into Exclusivity For The Sale of Its International Wholesale Voice Carrier Business; 12/03/2018 – Altice: Exclusivity For Sale of International Wholesale Voice Carrier Business; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 17/05/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE UPDATES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE TO REFLECT ADOPTION OF NEW IFRS 15 ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited has 0.09% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 894,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Co has 14,564 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.48% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 40,960 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 347,332 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 578,635 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 11,706 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Aperio Group Lc invested in 32,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gru Plc accumulated 120,666 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Among 4 analysts covering Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Altice USA has $3500 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 16.58% above currents $27.45 stock price. Altice USA had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATUS in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23.

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $22.92 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 62.81 P/E ratio.