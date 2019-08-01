Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reaches $27.44 52-Week High; Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased By $3.92 Million Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 186,897 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 488,103 shares with $10.31 million value, down from 675,000 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 237,669 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.91 target or 9.00% above today’s $27.44 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $23.71 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $29.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.13 billion more. The stock increased 6.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 57.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 24/04/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS FINES ALTICE 125 MILLION EUROS FOR BREACHING EU RULES; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice NV’s towers-Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA loss widens ahead of spin-off; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.17; QTRLY REVENUE $2.33 BLN, UP 1.2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA to Participate in the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media & Communications Summit; 15/03/2018 – Altice NV 4Q Rev EUR5.82B; 24/04/2018 – ALTICE N.V. WILL FILE AN APPEAL VS EUROPEAN COMMISSION’S DECISI; 29/05/2018 – ALTICE PORTUGAL COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/05/2018 – ALTICE SAYS IT PRESENTED COMMITEMENTS IT CONSIDERED REASONABLE; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS SET TO FINE FRENCH TELECOMS GROUP ALTICE ATCA.AS FOR TAKING CONTROL OF PT PORTUGAL BEFORE REGULATORY APPROVAL OF DEAL IN 2015

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $23.71 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 160.47 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altice USA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Altice USA (ATUS) Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $235.70 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 12,500 shares to 87,500 valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) stake by 13,815 shares and now owns 547,983 shares. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59,713 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp accumulated 368,177 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tcw Inc has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 125,372 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 237,400 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 51,567 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 11,860 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 179,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.16M shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 683,884 shares. Element Management Lc stated it has 110,063 shares. 29,435 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Rafferty Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 23,474 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 13.53 million shares. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 26,983 shares in its portfolio.