Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reaches $25.90 52-Week High; Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week high and has $27.97 target or 8.00% above today’s $25.90 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.37 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $27.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.79 billion more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 469,745 shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 13/03/2018 – REFILE-American Tower, KKR are bidders for Altice NV’s towers-Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE IN EXCLUSIVITY FOR SALE OF UNIT TO TOFANE; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Altice Luxembourg Sr Secured Notes To ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE SAYS CONSOLIDATED 2017 REVENUES 14.72 BLN EUROS VS 14.78 BLN A YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA loss widens ahead of spin-off; 22/05/2018 – French telecoms/Altice: off the hook; 06/04/2018 – Altice Publishes Convocation and Documents for AGM; 08/05/2018 – Billionaire Drahi Isn’t Willing to Sell Altice’s French Unit; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Declares One-Time Cash Dividenf of $2.035/Share

Raging Capital Management Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc acquired 523,445 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $50.93M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $5.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 84,457 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show

Analysts await Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. ATUS’s profit will be $69.10 million for 80.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Altice USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $22.37 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 151.43 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.