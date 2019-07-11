Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reaches $25.26 52-Week High; Cas Medical Systems (CASM)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

The stock of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week high and has $27.03 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.26 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $21.82 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $27.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.53 billion more. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 17/05/2018 – Altice Revenue, Earnings Fall Slightly, But Subscriber Numbers Up; 31/05/2018 – ORANGE, SFR TO MERGE VIDEO OPS OCS AND ALTICE STUDIO: FIGARO; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA: Remains on Track for Anticipated Spin-Off From Altice N.V; 25/04/2018 – Altice mobile phone towers: Digital Bridge joins fray; 24/04/2018 – EU fines Altice €124.5m for takeover breach; 17/04/2018 – Altice Trades 2.2% Higher After Bouygues Denied Deal Talks; 15/03/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE 4Q PRO FORMA ADJ. EBITDA EU1.47B VS EU1.4B Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – BOUYGUES SAID TO WEIGH BID WITH CO-INVESTORS FOR ALTICE FRANCE; 15/03/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE SAYS 2017 STANDALONE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 39.3 PCT VS 39.1 PCT A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Altice NV 4Q Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41%

Cas Medical Systems Inc (CASM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 10 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cas Medical Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cas Medical Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 11.

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $21.82 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 147.72 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. ATUS’s profit will be $69.11 million for 78.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Altice USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

It closed at $2.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CASM News: 08/05/2018 – CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS – ENTERED A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH EAST WEST BANK PROVIDING A 48-MONTH TERM LOAN OF $10 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SOCCER-PERU CAPTAIN PAOLO GUERRERO BANNED 14 MONTHS BY CAS, TO MISS WORLD CUP; 23/04/2018 – DJ CAS Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASM); 22/05/2018 – Hybrid Minerals Inc. Provides Update on the CAS Cobalt/Gold Project; 05/03/2018 GUIDANCE: Fannie Mae $1b+ CAS C02 CRT RMBS; 14/03/2018 – CAS Medical Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/03/2018 – Global & Chinese Residronate Sodium (CAS 105462-24-6) Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CAS Medical Systems Received Receipt of 510(K) Clearance From FDA for FORE-SIGHTTissue Oximetry OEM Module; 10/05/2018 – CAS Medical Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 7c