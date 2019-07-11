Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Shorts at PELANGIO EXPLORATION COMMON SHARES (PGXPF) Raised By 750%

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) had an increase of 750% in short interest. PGXPF’s SI was 1,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 750% from 200 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 1 days are for PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)’s short sellers to cover PGXPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1058 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. ATUS’s profit would be $69.10M giving it 78.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Altice USA, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 2.77M shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 29/05/2018 – France’s soccer rights jump; Spain’s Mediapro wins best lot; 13/03/2018 – ALTICE’S TOWERS UNIT SAID TO BE VALUED AT ABOUT 3 BILLION EUROS; 24/04/2018 – Altice fined €124.5m in EU crackdown on merger control rules; 09/05/2018 – Altice 1Q Rev $2.33B; 17/05/2018 – Altice upswing in subscribers hints at recovery; 29/05/2018 – Altice Trades 1.3% Lower After Portuguese Antitrust Ruling; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA: Remains on Track for Anticipated Spin-Off From Altice N.V; 16/04/2018 – Bouygues Says It’s Not In Talks About Altice’s French Unit; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE EXCLUSIVITY SALE VOICE CARRIER W/ TOFANE GLOBAL

Cablevision Systems Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC, owns and operates cable systems and owns companies that provide regional news, local programming, and advertising sales services for the cable television industry and Ethernet data, Internet, voice and video transport, and managed services to the business market. The company has market cap of $21.80 billion. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Bethpage, New York. It has a 147.57 P/E ratio.

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. The company has market cap of $4.63 million. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Birch Lake property consisting of 28 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering 1,120 acres located in the Keigat Lake area; Poirier gold property located in Bristol Township, Canada; Seeley Lake property comprising 19 claims covering 760 acres; Thunder Gold property covering 120 acres; and Black Township property comprising 2 claims covering an area of 480 acres in Canada.