Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Comparison side by side

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) compete against each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. 24 2.54 N/A 0.17 148.33 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 41 2.51 N/A 1.08 36.58

Table 1 demonstrates Altice USA Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Altice USA Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Altice USA Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altice USA Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Altice USA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altice USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altice USA Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is Altice USA Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Altice USA Inc. shares and 51.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares. About 0.5% of Altice USA Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 2.82% 2.69% -4.97% -14.81% 20.74% -11.05%

For the past year Altice USA Inc. has 56.23% stronger performance while Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has -11.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats Shenandoah Telecommunications Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.