Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Altice USA Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.97% of all Telecom Services – Domestic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Altice USA Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Altice USA Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 0.40% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Altice USA Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. N/A 23 148.33 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Altice USA Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Altice USA Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Altice USA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.00 2.72

Altice USA Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. The rivals have a potential upside of 21.03%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Altice USA Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altice USA Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Altice USA Inc. has stronger performance than Altice USA Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Altice USA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Altice USA Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Altice USA Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altice USA Inc.

Dividends

Altice USA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats Altice USA Inc.’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.