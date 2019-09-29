Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. 28 0.21 360.49M 0.17 148.33 GCI Liberty Inc. 26 0.00 87.06M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 1,268,437,719.92% 3.3% 0.4% GCI Liberty Inc. 332,163,296.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altice USA Inc.’s average target price is $33.86, while its potential upside is 18.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 23.48%. Altice USA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 24.22% are GCI Liberty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23% GCI Liberty Inc. 2.72% 5.72% 3.32% 8.36% 6.4% 9.12%

For the past year Altice USA Inc. has stronger performance than GCI Liberty Inc.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats GCI Liberty Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.