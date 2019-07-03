Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. 22 2.21 N/A 0.17 138.05 GCI Liberty Inc. 54 7.32 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Altice USA Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

GCI Liberty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 average target price and a -5.25% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Altice USA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of GCI Liberty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Altice USA Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.52% 2.96% 13.3% 30.05% 41.86% 45.4% GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08%

For the past year Altice USA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GCI Liberty Inc.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.