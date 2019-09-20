Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA Inc. 25 2.51 N/A 0.17 148.33 AT&T Inc. 33 1.51 N/A 2.27 14.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altice USA Inc. and AT&T Inc. AT&T Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Altice USA Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Altice USA Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altice USA Inc. and AT&T Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4% AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altice USA Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival AT&T Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. AT&T Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altice USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Altice USA Inc. and AT&T Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 AT&T Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Altice USA Inc.’s upside potential is 15.41% at a $33.86 average target price. Meanwhile, AT&T Inc.’s average target price is $37.4, while its potential downside is -0.16%. Based on the results given earlier, Altice USA Inc. is looking more favorable than AT&T Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altice USA Inc. and AT&T Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 55.2% respectively. 0.5% are Altice USA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are AT&T Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23% AT&T Inc. 2.44% 1.85% 10.59% 15.93% 6.41% 19.31%

For the past year Altice USA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AT&T Inc.

Summary

AT&T Inc. beats Altice USA Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.