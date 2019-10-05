Altfest L J & Company Raised By $1.14 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; UNI SELECT CDA ORDINARY SHARES (UNIEF) SI Decreased By 14.5%

UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had a decrease of 14.5% in short interest. UNIEF’s SI was 563,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 14.5% from 658,600 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 134 days are for UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s short sellers to cover UNIEF’s short positions. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 597.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 40,777 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 47,601 shares with $1.38M value, up from 6,824 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $264.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel invested in 14,753 shares. First City Cap Management owns 67,658 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has 264,430 shares. Beech Hill invested in 2.5% or 164,133 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.93% or 3.78M shares in its portfolio. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 55,340 shares. Washington Trust Co reported 1.10M shares stake. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.67M shares. Maryland Capital has 297,967 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Natl Bank has invested 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.26% or 49,518 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp stated it has 19,031 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Addison reported 27,127 shares. Marco Invest Limited holds 0.64% or 124,148 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 1,604 shares to 1,800 valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 42,588 shares and now owns 9,808 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.