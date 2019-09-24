Altfest L J & Company Upped Its Stake in At&T (T) as Market Valuation Rose; Truepoint Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $2.45 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 22,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,882 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51M, down from 273,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 2.85M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 98.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 21,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,711 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 21,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 10.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Prudential Financial has 16.90 million shares. Hightower Ltd stated it has 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cypress Grp Inc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Green Square Ltd holds 1.42% or 68,046 shares in its portfolio. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.14M shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 46,527 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bb&T reported 876,238 shares. 46,554 are held by Millennium Ltd. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Axa has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.10M shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company owns 47,719 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 27,660 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,894 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 42,342 shares to 6,979 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Klingenstein holds 1.25% or 160,060 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 822,184 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 69,040 are held by Papp L Roy & Associate. Crossvault Cap Llc owns 6,492 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Lc holds 0.49% or 24,960 shares in its portfolio. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 10,725 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Co holds 5,128 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 134,693 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Northrock Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 1,601 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 94,706 shares. Peddock Advsr has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 11.19 million shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 72,278 shares to 289,535 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.