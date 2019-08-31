Altfest L J & Company Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $812,592; TJX Companies (TJX) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 57.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,524 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 5,578 shares with $607,000 value, down from 13,102 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $201.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 489 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 396 sold and decreased positions in TJX Companies Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.03 billion shares, down from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TJX Companies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 46 to 51 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 353 Increased: 370 New Position: 119.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 10.72% above currents $46.57 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Communication Inc has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strs Ohio stated it has 3.77 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 6.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14.59 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.22% stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,916 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 21,826 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chou Associate Management owns 434,542 shares for 9.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Finance Ltd Co owns 3,039 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 4.11 million shares stake. Winfield Assocs owns 2,785 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324.11 million shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 6,067 shares. Raymond James & owns 3.46M shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Provident Trust Co holds 8.69% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. for 4.40 million shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 15.14 million shares or 6.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 6.29% invested in the company for 456,507 shares. The New York-based General American Investors Co Inc has invested 5.57% in the stock. Horan Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 515,674 shares.