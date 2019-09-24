Altfest L J & Company Lifted By $529,116 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Had 4 Bulls

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 235.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 6,299 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 8,969 shares with $754,000 value, up from 2,670 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $146.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 2.04 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.24% below currents $123.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 22,221 shares to 8,850 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (VLUE) stake by 17,681 shares and now owns 4,569 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 11.53% above currents $83.16 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 77,239 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,404 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 2.8% or 249,577 shares. Schulhoff And holds 1.21% or 27,799 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company has 2,525 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 93,414 shares. Cumberland Prns stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mai Mgmt holds 251,715 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 14.26 million shares. Round Table Services Limited reported 3,739 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 10,365 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 45,095 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. 10,568 are owned by Overbrook Management. Coe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,862 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.26% or 64,614 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has 11,459 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 925,987 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Peak Asset Limited Company holds 0.84% or 23,488 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 393,417 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 26,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Winfield Assoc holds 1,169 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Inc holds 0.83% or 33,705 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sonata Capital Group Inc has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc reported 134,979 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.36% or 43,504 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 9.24 million shares. North Carolina-based Parsec Mngmt has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.56% or 36,839 shares in its portfolio.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $308.37 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 86.17 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

