Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $4.01 Million; Stock Price Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $68.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 310 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 4,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 2.08M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,210 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,724 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Endurance Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 113,889 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt. Veritable LP holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 27,442 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 1.19% or 591,283 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 130 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.17% or 503,977 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd stated it has 1.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,905 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $518.76 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $149.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of stock or 27 shares. Muccilo Robert had bought 25 shares worth $1,968. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $4,569 was made by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, March 31. Sanchez Robert had bought 27 shares worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. 59 shares valued at $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 313,394 shares to 572,087 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $196.26M for 36.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 12,012 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 16,043 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America invested in 925 shares. Texas Yale holds 12,580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv accumulated 363,159 shares. Lincoln National has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 10,108 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 1,179 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service holds 0.14% or 29,169 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27,919 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.23% or 7.97M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 20,814 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 3,541 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 4.64M are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Company. Stifel reported 82,061 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

