Altfest L J & Company Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered by $743,628 as Stock Value Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $2.31 Million; Market Valuation Declined

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.19 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 18,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 121,038 shares, valued at $142.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 524,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 128,629 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Exchange Capital Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Salley Associates owns 108,393 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 73,627 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bokf Na stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 62,585 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dubuque Financial Bank Com owns 44,175 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Communication Ca reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ohio-based Dean Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 221 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 69,566 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monarch Management invested in 117,278 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 5,197 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Tru Communications has 52,855 shares. Crystal Rock Cap owns 155,400 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested in 3,526 shares. Putnam Invs Limited stated it has 9.42 million shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,680 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 61,584 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 105,084 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 37.50 million shares or 4.28% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 766,772 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 823,812 shares. Ckw Fincl Group, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 23,600 shares. Montgomery Invest Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,442 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,454 shares to 16,337 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

