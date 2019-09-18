Altfest L J & Company Cut American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Valuation Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Upped Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 39,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $221.04. About 61,855 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 929,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.17 million, up from 879,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 339,972 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co reported 3.62 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.96M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 4,025 shares. 7,123 are held by Buckingham Asset Lc. Argent Tru Communications owns 4,516 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 23,709 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,703 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coho Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sigma Planning accumulated 4,861 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,180 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,223 shares to 17,106 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 61,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,778 shares to 27,976 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.