Altfest L J & Company Cut Chevron New (CVX) Position By $1.35 Million; Shorts at MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST UNITS REAL EST (MAPGF) Raised By 27.63%

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 68.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,841 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 1,737 shares with $612,000 value, down from 5,578 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Monday, January 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $133 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust invested in 112,732 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 271,069 shares. Barton Investment stated it has 3,260 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Security National Com reported 1.37% stake. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 1.52% or 36,008 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 79,280 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated owns 48,346 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. 3,573 were accumulated by Noesis Cap Mangement. Lafayette reported 0.22% stake. 108,948 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. Aspen Mngmt holds 9,620 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.12% or 22,768 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Fund invested in 607,100 shares or 12.67% of the stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.