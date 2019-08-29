Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $804,540; Shorts at Aemetis (AMTX) Raised By 2.21%

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 268.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 11,660 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 16,010 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 4,350 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $64.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. AMTX’s SI was 106,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 104,000 shares previously. With 549,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s short sellers to cover AMTX’s short positions. The SI to Aemetis Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.765. About 17,459 shares traded. Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has declined 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTX News: 07/05/2018 – Aemetis to Review First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Aemetis Presenting at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 12/04/2018 – Aemetis Glycerin Production Unit Producing Above Nameplate Capacity; 10/05/2018 – AEMETIS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 28/03/2018 Aemetis Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aemetis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTX); 25/04/2018 – Upgraded Aemetis Plant in India Completes Biodiesel Production Using Lower Cost, High FFA Waste Feedstock; 29/03/2018 – AEMETIS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41 – SEC FILING

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 5.20% above currents $114.86 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $105 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $13000 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 14,785 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 15 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bowen Hanes Incorporated accumulated 11,360 shares. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 13,436 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 6,384 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,250 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.59% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 2,606 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IEZ) stake by 10,562 shares to 3,979 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XBI) stake by 15,862 shares and now owns 9,548 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc was reduced too.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals firm in North America and India. The company has market cap of $15.74 million. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California.