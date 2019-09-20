Altfest L J & Company Lowered Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $364,923; Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Varonis Sys (Put) (VRNS) Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 643,680 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (Put) (VRNS) by 183.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 56,021 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 619,681 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis System Enters Oversold Territory (VRNS) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Talks Black Swans and Showcases Cloud Security at Black Hat USA 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 110,665 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.05% or 4,886 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Mgmt Llc invested 1.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 2,565 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 13,651 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company reported 76,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,502 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ameritas Prtn accumulated 2,522 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eventide Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Prudential Fincl owns 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.19% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 202,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).