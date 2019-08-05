Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in At&T (T) by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 23,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,490 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48M shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.44 million shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 158,469 shares to 208,803 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 14,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.