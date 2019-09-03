Altfest L J & Company Has Cut By $4.01 Million Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; Semgroup (SEMG) Sentiment Is 1.27

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,833 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 310 shares with $324,000 value, down from 4,143 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 562,787 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Semgroup Corp (SEMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 71 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 56 reduced and sold their equity positions in Semgroup Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 70.97 million shares, down from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Semgroup Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $664.51 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation for 8.30 million shares. Nbw Capital Llc owns 522,353 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 323,000 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Advisors Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 571,380 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. Shares for $7,694 were bought by Muccilo Robert. Shares for $349 were bought by de la Bastide Lore. Shares for $2,358 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, July 31. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of stock. On Friday, May 31 the insider McAvoy John bought $2,329. $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

