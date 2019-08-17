Altfest L J & Company Upped Yum Brands (YUM) Position By $473,149; Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (SECO) Sellers Increased By 11.36% Their Shorts

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 102.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 10,067 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 19,889 shares with $942,000 value, up from 9,822 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 1.40 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M

Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO) had an increase of 11.36% in short interest. SECO’s SI was 263,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.36% from 236,700 shares previously. With 101,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO)’s short sellers to cover SECO’s short positions. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 20,785 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Lifestyle Business by Acquiring a Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 21/05/2018 – Korean Cosmetic Machine PLABEAU Exclusively Available on Secoo; 02/04/2018 – Secoo Announces Strategic Partnerships with Renowned Fashion Show Host; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 26/04/2018 – Through Partnership with Capital Outlets, Secoo Enhances New Retail Area

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -8.13% below currents $115.62 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,104 shares to 8,122 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 11,493 shares and now owns 116,178 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.04% stake. Valley National Advisers reported 5,549 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Management holds 731,455 shares. American Inc holds 0.05% or 135,360 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Manhattan holds 116,092 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,282 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 8,873 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 3,625 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 479,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 243,785 shares. Epoch Invest Prns has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 53,448 shares in its portfolio.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $370.80 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.