Altfest L J & Company Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) Boosted by $473,149; Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake by $1.27 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 102.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 19,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 132,740 shares traded or 32.54% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 69,617 shares to 114,996 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.32 million activity. Gibbs David W also sold $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold $1.32 million worth of stock or 13,986 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares to 239,684 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

