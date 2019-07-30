Altfest L J & Company Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $349,370; Rothschild Investment Has Raised Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,383 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 5,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 15.75M shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,996 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 44,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $188.79. About 523,179 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Assoc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,625 shares. 2,215 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Covington Inv Inc holds 0.99% or 17,361 shares. California-based Montecito Bank Trust has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bahl Gaynor holds 4,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Fin Lc holds 8,155 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 0.29% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 507,776 shares. Hills Bancshares Trust holds 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,366 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 16,585 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,029 shares in its portfolio. 9,543 were reported by Veritable Lp. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,537 shares. Farmers Natl Bank reported 6,146 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,671 shares to 131,791 shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanes Brands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 34,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,350 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.

