Altfest L J & Company Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Progress Software Co (PRGS) Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased Position by $390,870 as Stock Price Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 109.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 8,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Co (PRGS) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 9,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 129,975 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 139,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 289,109 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet LP owns 0.03% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 342,176 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp accumulated 9,529 shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ameriprise holds 518,676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 250 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Geode Cap Limited Com reported 744,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 92,732 shares in its portfolio. Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Victory Management invested in 3,206 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 8,371 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Seizert Capital Limited Company invested 0.14% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Comm Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 39,025 shares to 58,590 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 16,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 17,286 shares to 7,070 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Company Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 6.61 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Endurant Lp has 89,008 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Com holds 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 116,919 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,114 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 128,573 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 6,048 are held by Srb. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Papp L Roy And Assocs accumulated 9,865 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 2,577 shares. Barr E S & Commerce reported 6,167 shares stake. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 12,790 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 28,143 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.4% or 240,549 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.