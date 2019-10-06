Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.47 Million; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding Upped by International Value Advisers Llc

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 17,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 114,902 shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11,472 shares to 352,432 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 51,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,580 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mairs Pwr invested in 2.06M shares. Dsc Lp owns 2,165 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 133,123 shares. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 122,380 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.87% or 823,577 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,930 shares. Destination Wealth reported 207,060 shares. 11,578 were reported by Neumann Management Ltd Co. Ww Asset holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 174,695 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 80,092 shares. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Gru Adv has invested 0.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Americas owns 24,806 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 15.42 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Com reported 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,299 shares to 8,969 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

