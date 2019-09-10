Altfest L J & Company Holding In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Increased; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Upped Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $336,375 as Market Value Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 6.48 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 17,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 23,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 16.27 million shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds by 90,691 shares to 124,575 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,135 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Management reported 274,326 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, West Chester Advsr has 1.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.69% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Patten And Patten Tn reported 135,783 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 6,497 shares. Westchester Mngmt holds 0.01% or 154 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.16% or 13,100 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 101,272 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 12,445 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 1.89% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Portland Limited Liability Com invested in 0.49% or 16,914 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 6,962 shares to 338,104 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co holds 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 134,866 shares. Lipe Dalton invested 2.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 563,184 shares. Natl Pension owns 1.28 million shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 31,311 shares. Stanley invested in 31,141 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Pggm Invests owns 0.55% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.67M shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 557,347 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Amp Limited invested in 749,344 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation stated it has 611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Llc has 400,664 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Mgmt reported 1.83% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,100 are owned by Cohen Management. Rothschild Il invested in 7,455 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 44,377 shares.