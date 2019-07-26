Altfest L J & Company Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $993,300; Peak Asset Management Upped American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Position by $612,525 as Share Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 162.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 22,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,464 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 13,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 532.09% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,402 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 31,240 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Price Michael F reported 874,005 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.51 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com accumulated 201,075 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 14,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 0% or 20,200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Com Invest Advisers Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 75,286 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 60,372 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 131,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,388 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 175,034 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cidel Asset has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,310 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,257 shares. 70,818 were reported by Stewart Patten Limited Co. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 740,396 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 49,876 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moneta Gp Inv Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 45,079 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,165 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 2,145 are owned by Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Merchants has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Round Table Services Ltd has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).