Altfest L J & Company Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Increased by $804,540; Mattel (Put) (MAT) Stock Value Rose While Silverback Asset Management Has Upped by $5.98 Million Its Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 4.63M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 2.19 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 510 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 450 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 94,806 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 108 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 13,163 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 118,739 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Company has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 49,275 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Tortoise Ltd Com holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Incorporated invested in 10,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 359,813 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,431 shares or 0% of the stock.

