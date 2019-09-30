Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $495,440; Market Valuation Rose; Opaleye Management Has Upped Stake in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) by $4.20 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.095. About 307,267 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 92.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 4,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 1.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 125,000 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 216,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 213,626 shares. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,067 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 39,586 shares. Paloma Mgmt Company invested in 0.33% or 176,868 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 9,835 shares. Citigroup reported 1.94 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 281 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 47,293 shares. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Incorporated holds 1.89% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 25,697 shares. Iowa Bank owns 2,312 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Acropolis Investment Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 25,199 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Group has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,972 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,903 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

