Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.22 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Trimmed by $333,200 Its Holding

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 314.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 158,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 50,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,923 shares to 8,883 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,661 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 15,323 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Lc holds 0.07% or 2,413 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated reported 65,675 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 11,268 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 437,185 shares. South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 259,388 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,778 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 242,039 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 0.5% or 12,692 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,675 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.87% or 2.81M shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg owns 16.77M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Natl Bank In invested in 0.44% or 143,664 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,298 shares to 9,998 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Microsoft earnings: Trillion-dollar valuation is banking on continuing cloud growth – MarketWatch” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Assoc has invested 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has 71,738 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland Communication reported 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rech Investors accumulated 97.79M shares or 3.66% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin & Llp has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J invested in 2.86% or 62,226 shares. California-based Karp Mngmt Corp has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Invests Lp reported 8,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invests has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23.05M shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 1.94% or 31,949 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prns Inc holds 5.32% or 143,132 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.