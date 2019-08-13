Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position; LKQ (LKQ) Sentiment Is 1.13

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 268.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 11,660 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 16,010 shares with $1.12M value, up from 4,350 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $65.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World

LKQ Corp (LKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 214 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 190 sold and decreased their holdings in LKQ Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 264.09 million shares, down from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LKQ Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 146 New Position: 68.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT) stake by 8,662 shares to 774 valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 11,962 shares and now owns 10,288 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was reduced too.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 18.93 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.99M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 958,592 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals