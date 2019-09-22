Altfest L J & Company Increased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $328,200; Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1823.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 32,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 34,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $364,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 8,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 11,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81 million shares traded or 74.38% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 05/03/2018 Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart threatens restaurant chains by adding prepared meals; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 154,443 shares to 29,808 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 161,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,830 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE to sell millions of Baker Hughes shares, no longer have majority control – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Motley reported 13,088 shares. Creative Planning has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stonehearth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 66,635 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested in 91,545 shares. Buckingham Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,783 shares. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated has invested 0.72% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 83,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Co reported 313,762 shares. 132,003 were reported by Eqis Capital Management. Reilly Fin Lc holds 22,398 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northern holds 0.26% or 102.58M shares. Alps owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 198,462 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 390,957 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Comml Bank invested in 0.77% or 40,428 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru holds 0.65% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 105,002 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prns has 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7.92% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Alexandria Capital has 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 29,005 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 1.94 million shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Connecticut-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 11.77 million shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 7,657 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Guardian Life Co Of America holds 0.06% or 4,124 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 2,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barr E S And accumulated 2,334 shares.