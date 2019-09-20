Altfest L J & Company Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $364,923 as Share Price Declined; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Vmware (VMW) Position by $59.27 Million as Share Price Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30 million, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 624,948 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $420.54 million for 36.91 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 3.26 million shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $93.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,660 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.19% or 498,192 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 343,175 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 251 shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv owns 27,003 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 8,311 were reported by Wunderlich Managemnt. Northern Corporation has 659,235 shares. Menta Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,609 shares. Asset Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 70 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 86 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 287,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,299 shares to 8,969 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,891 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

