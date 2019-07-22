Altfest L J & Company Lowered Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 47.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,923 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 8,883 shares with $808,000 value, down from 16,806 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $87.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 7.24M shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced equity positions in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 21.33 million shares, up from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 37,608 shares. Etrade Mngmt invested in 7,586 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 1,050 shares stake. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 200,777 shares. 4,710 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Management. Altfest L J And Commerce accumulated 8,883 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,470 shares. 5.03M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd. 16,350 are owned by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Com. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 1,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.45% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hightower Svcs Lta has 11,262 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 43,208 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.

Among 5 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. US Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Vanguard World Fds (VHT) stake by 32,395 shares to 49,321 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 13,525 shares and now owns 16,947 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 5.23 million shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 353,923 shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Management Inc has invested 1.18% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.84 million shares.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. The company has market cap of $247.64 million. Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.