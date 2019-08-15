Altfest L J & Company Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Has 1.59 Sentiment

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 108 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 68 sold and decreased holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 356.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc acquired 48,901 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 62,618 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 13,717 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $239.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research owns 19,426 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,694 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa holds 60,977 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 123,138 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability holds 2.06% or 592,694 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 2,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability reported 117,045 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard C Young And Limited stated it has 56,898 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 42,141 were accumulated by Strategic Fincl Service. Toronto Dominion Bancshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Moreover, Twin Cap Management has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Global Endowment Lp holds 3,250 shares. M Holdg Secs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 3,214 shares to 3,501 valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) stake by 54,211 shares and now owns 13,102 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.72% above currents $132.85 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 749,442 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 1380 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.