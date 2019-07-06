Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $349,370; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,023 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 315,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 990,112 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 22/03/2018 – BAYER BAYGn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 106 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – BASF SE BASFn.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 92 EUROS FROM 85 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – Harry Wilson: Exclusive: HSBC has begun interviewing replacements for its finance director, Iain Mackay. Chairman has; 03/05/2018 – HSBC: Early Repurchase; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approves Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank PLC to HSBC UK; 15/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-HSBC has 59 pct gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 09/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.1 FROM EUR 25.2; RATING HOLD; 16/05/2018 – HSBC CANADA’S NEW 5-YR VARIABLE MORTGAGE RATE EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Early Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – HSBC FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 5

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,383 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 5,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Sarl holds 0.17% or 12,745 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bancorp N A New York holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 121,467 shares. 81,189 are held by Keystone Fincl Planning. Tirschwell And Loewy has 3,832 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 316,831 shares. Jnba Financial owns 9,406 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 658,566 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 74,414 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 16,805 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 1.45% or 40,023 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth has invested 4.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Limited Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 751 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Merchants Corporation invested in 1.06% or 63,352 shares. 11.36 million are owned by Invesco.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,412 shares to 40,714 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

